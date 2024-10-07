Senate Bill 1297 Printer's Number 1837

PENNSYLVANIA, October 7 - An Act amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), known as the Milk Marketing Law, in purpose, short title and definitions, further providing for definitions and construction; in general powers of the board, providing for collection of premiums; in prices of milk, providing for board-established premiums and further providing for cooperatives; and, in moneys and expenses of board, further providing for Milk Marketing Fund and for payment and providing for audits.

