Solomon Islands and Saudi Arabia sign Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement.

In the spirit of Solomon Islands- Saudi Arabian friendship, and as a genuine demonstration of the two countries serious partnership, the decade old diplomatic relations yet again yield favourable outcomes with the signing of the ‘Mutual Exemption of Short-Stay Visa Requirements Agreement’, a landmark transformation for the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s development agenda.

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele MP is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka MP to Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this important signing.

High Royal Highness, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs signed the Agreement on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Visa Waiver Agreement signing charts a new direction for the advancement and strengthening of bilateral relations, economic and commercial interactions, promotion of tourism, support greater people-to-people interactions and part of a broader diplomatic effort to foster collaboration in various other fields.

Prime Minister Manele wished the Government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continuous progress and prosperity. Prince Faisal reciprocated by wishing the government and people of Solomon Islands continued stability and prosperity.

PM Manele presents a gift to H.E Ahmend Al Khateeb, Minister for Tourism, Saudi Arabia.

In pursuance of the Government for National Unity and Transformation’s development agenda, Prime Minister Manele also had a productive bilateral meeting with His Excellency Ahmend Al Khateeb, Minister for Tourism and Chair of the Saudi Fund for Development.

Prime Minister Hon. Manele and Foreign Minister Hon. Agovaka bilateral meeting with H.E Ahmend Al Khateeb, Minister for Tourism, Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Manele will host a Press Conference on the details of his engagements upon arrival this Wednesday at the Honiara International Airport VIP Lounge.

Prime Minister Hon. J. Manele, MFAET Minister Agovaka and officials bilateral meeting with His Royal Highness Prince Faisal, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia

Ends///.