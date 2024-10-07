Police arrest a 23-year-old male suspect for raping a 15-year-old girl in Choiseul province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Police Force (RSIPF) at Taro police station have arrested a 23-year-old male suspect for raping a 15-year-old girl a village in North West Choiseul recently.

It was alleged that the suspect confronted and grabbed the victim using his hand shutting the victim’s mouth and dragged her to a nearby bush and rape her.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Berry Pogesopa said the victim went to their garden and the suspect followed her in a distance.

PPC Pogesopa said the victim struggled but the suspect threatened the victim and then removed her clothes. The victim continues to struggle to avoid the suspect but becomes helpless as the suspect overpowers her by holding her tightly with his hand and having sex with her.

Superintendent Pogesopa said not long after, the victim’s mother who was following her daughter to the garden noticed the victim’s belongings beside the road. The mother becomes suspicious therefore, she calls her daughter.

At that time, the suspect threatens the victim not to respond to her mother’s call. However, the victim struggles and manages to free herself from the suspect and escape to her mother for safety,” PPC Pogesopa said.

The suspect who was also under the influence of liquor has been arrested and charged for rape contrary to section 136 (f)(a) of the penal code. Suspect was bailed and appear before the Taro Magistrates’ Court on 7 October 2024.

The rate of morale offences such as rape is increasing in our communities and police is calling on parents and guidance to look after children especially girls to avoid perpetrators from committing such crime.

Police will not tolerate such action and urge all good citizens to support police in fighting against crime in our communities.

Investigation into the rape incident is continuing. Taro police can be contacted on phone 63199 or 63100.

