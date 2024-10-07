PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. Adds Subscriptions to iLok License Delivery App for Shopify

Shopify Integration for iLok Licensing Visit PACE at AES Booth 539

Unlock the Future of Software Licensing with Secure Subscriptions – Now on Shopify with PACE Anti-Piracy's iLok License Delivery App

The addition of subscriptions to the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify, our customers can now offer more flexibility to their users with both one-time purchases and subscription models seamlessly.” — Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. , a pioneer in secure license management, is excited to announce support for software subscriptions to the iLok License Delivery App for Shopify at this year’s Audio Engineering Society conference at the Javits Convention Center, New York. This innovative solution empowers publishers to safely deliver software licenses for increased sales with the added flexibility of subscriptions.Visit AES booth 539 to discover PACE's latest advancements, reshaping the landscape of software protection and license distribution.PACE's Fusion Security Suite provides a swift and convenient method to safeguard software and intellectual property while the iLok Licensing platform can now directly integrate with Shopify to deliver your PACE-protected software licenses directly to iLok accounts. The iLok Licensing platform, with over 10 million registered users and now Shopify integration, makes marketing and selling your PACE-protected software easier. Installing the iLok License Delivery app for Shopify can effortlessly send licenses directly to the customer's iLok account, eliminating the need for activation codes or custom registration.Andrew Kirk, Vice President of PACE, expressed the motivation behind the development, stating, "We recognized the necessity for software publishers to have a comprehensive solution for protecting, licensing, and distributing their products through established e-commerce platforms like Shopify. With the addition of subscription support to the PACE iLok License Delivery App for Shopify, our customers can now offer even more flexibility to their users by integrating both one-time purchases and subscription models seamlessly. This allows software publishers to maximize their market potential while continuing to benefit from the robust security and licensing solutions PACE provides."Ernie Slenkovich, Vice President of Operations at MixWave, commended the PACE Shopify integration, saying, "Our experience with the iLok License Delivery app has been nothing short of seamless. We were graciously given the opportunity to be one of the first companies to onboard and test out the new system while being able to collaborate with PACE on improving it. It was a great experience.”The iLok License Delivery App for Shopify is available now. Visit our website for more information: https://paceap.com/shopify For additional information, please visit our website at www.paceap.com or contact PACE Anti-Piracy at sales@paceap.com.About PACE Anti-Piracy Inc.Since 1985, PACE Anti-Piracy Inc. has been an innovator in delivering easy-to-use robust protection products and flexible licensing solutions to software publishers worldwide. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with global satellite offices, PACE has a diverse portfolio of established brands including iLok, JUCE, White-box Works, Fusion, and ADC (Audio Developers Conference). Trusted by thousands of software publishers globally, PACE's impact is significant. With 10 million users, over 200 million licenses issued, support for hundreds of developers, and security for more than 20,000 products, PACE is expanding into new markets while remaining committed to fortifying the digital realm against piracy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.