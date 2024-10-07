85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command welcomes its new HHC commander

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. –

Under a sun filled sky, Capt. James Nolla became the new Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command during a brief ceremony on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

“To my family, thank you mom and dad,” said Nolla. “I wouldn’t be the person I am if it were not for you.”

In addressing the Soldiers standing in formation, he said, “I’m looking forward to leading and meeting the Army standard and I’m looking forward to working with all of you.”

Watching the ceremony in attendance were the father and mother of the incoming commander, originally from Puerto Rico.

“I was proud. I’m very proud,” said retired Chief Warrant Officer 4, James Nolla. A retired 948 Delta (Electronic Missile Systems technician) with 27 years of active Army service. “Parents always want their children to have more. To see him surpass me in terms of career achievement gave me goose bumps.”

CW4 Nolla served on two combat deployments. Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1990-1991 and Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007 to 2009.

And his mom, Marisol, was equally proud of her son’s accomplishments.

“Everything is wonderful. I know he worked very hard. He’s very dedicated and very professional,” she said. “My husband was in the Army. He would put on his dad’s uniform. He’s very humble.”

Marisol added she enjoyed Army life as an Army spouse.

“I loved being an Army wife. I loved the travel and meeting people. I still have friends from all the places we’ve been to like Germany and Korea. It’s like being in a big family. Everywhere we would go we would meet new people. I would recommend the Army for friends to join.”

Before his assignment as HHC Commander, Captain Nolla served on a mobilization for five years at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

“My first position was G-4 supply and services officer,” said Captain Nolla. “I worked with senior leaders on building those relationships and getting the by in from senior leaders to reach a common goal.”

Nolla completed the Reserve Officers Training Corp program at Virginia State University and received his commission as a quartermaster officer. He became a logistics officer after completing the Captain Career Course.