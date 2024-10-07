Burgum surveys damage, thanks crews fighting wildfires, urges vigilance as dry conditions persist

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and fellow state officials surveyed several large wildfires still burning in western North Dakota today, meeting with firefighters, emergency managers and other local officials in Tioga and Watford City to thank them for their efforts to protect lives and property and urging continued vigilance as dry conditions persist and the wildfire risk remains high.

“Part of what makes North Dakota special is the strong collaboration between agencies and communities at all levels, neighbors helping neighbors, and that’s been on full display during these incredibly challenging wildfires,” Burgum said. “Local firefighters, first responders, farmers and ranchers have fought alongside state, tribal and federal resources against incredible odds to literally save entire communities, and we are deeply grateful for their tireless efforts.

After an aerial tour of wildfires in the Mandaree and Ray areas with the North Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson, Burgum and state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread and state Fire Marshal Doug Nelson met in Tioga with firefighters from Tioga, Ray, Williston, Epping, Trenton, Grenora and Alamo, along with emergency management personnel, county commissioners, farmers and others.

The governor also surveyed the Elkhorn fire near Grassy Butte – which covered 28,400 acres as of Monday morning – and held a press conference at the McKenzie County Courthouse in Watford City with Johnson, Goehring, Godfread, State Forester Tom Claeys, North Dakota Forest Service Fire Management Office Ryan Melin, McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe and other officials.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint,” Burgum said, noting the extremely dry conditions, lack of rain in the forecast and potential for increased winds. “We could be at this a while, so we’re going to maintain all of the work we’re doing.”

Two North Dakota National Guard Black Hawk helicopters used water buckets to make 59 water drops totaling 39,000 pounds of water scooped out of Lake Sakakawea and other sources on Sunday, and a third Black Hawk was added to Monday’s operations. The Guard also has 27 firefighters who are expected to continue working the fires through this week.

“Emergency Services has gone from the initial spin-up to more of a sustained operation,” Brig. Gen. Johnson said.

Claeys, the state forester, reiterated the need for continued vigilance by citizens, adding the state will be increasing its messaging to emphasize the importance of fire prevention.

“Every fire that doesn’t start is one we don’t have to fight,” he said.

Dry air with less than 20% relative humidity and dried vegetation providing plenty of fuel means the state must already start preparing for the next round of fires, Melin said.

“We know that we’re probably here until it snows,” he said.

Goehring announced that the Department of Agriculture has activated its Hay Hotline at (701) 328-5110 to provide relief to ranchers.

“There’s some people that lost almost everything, and many that lost a lot, so let’s not forget about them,” he said. “Right now, we are asking for those that have a need to give us a call.”

Godfread and Nelson offered guidance for residents impacted by the weekend fires, urging residents to survey and take inventory of their property.

“If you have suffered property loss, if you’ve suffered any kind of property damage, the big key point right now is to document it, document it, document it,” Godfread said.

At least four residences were reported to be destroyed by fire, along with numerous outbuildings. Citing the widespread damage to pastures, farmland, equipment, fencing and buildings, state Sen. Dale Patten of Watford City said, “The scale of the impact is going to be huge, and it is going to take some time to get that all put together.”

The state will be assessing damage to public and private/nonprofit infrastructure once the fires are extinguished and damaged areas can be accessed. The current state-level threshold to request a presidential disaster declaration for North Dakota is $1,472,488, and if there are enough qualifying damages, the state will likely move forward with a disaster declaration. Damage assessments will be conducted over the next few weeks.

Following is the status of the largest fires as of 2:09 p.m. today:

Elkhorn Fire near Grassy Butte

Size: estimated 28,434

Contained: 20% contained

Response: McKenzie County, Dunn County, North Dakota Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, North Dakota National Guard Black Hawks, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico Initial Attack, North Dakota Highway Patrol

Injuries: None reported

Damage: Outbuilding lost, no primary structures reported lost

Bear Den Fire near Mandaree

Size: estimated 11,746 acres

Contained: 0% contained

Response: Three Affiliated Tribes, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, North Dakota Forest Service, Department of Emergency Services engine and two firefighters, Large Airtankers from Montana, North Dakota National Guard Red Card, North Dakota Highway Patrol

Injuries: none reported

Damage: reported two primary residences lost and numerous outbuildings lost

Ray / Alamo & Tioga Fires in Williams County

Size: Began as two fires merged into one, size unknown

Contained: 90% contained, actively fighting flare-ups

Response: Williams County, Ward County, Divide County, Burke County, North Dakota Highway Patrol flight

Injuries: One fatality and one individual in critical condition

Damage: Downed power lines, damages being assessed. 373 without power

Arnegard Fire near Arnegard

Size: estimated 561 acres

Contained: 100% contained, determined extinguished at 7 a.m.

Response: McKenzie County, Williams County, Highway Patrol

Injuries: none reported

Damage: outbuildings and vehicles

Garrison Fire near Emmet

Size: Estimated 830 acres

Contained: 100% contained, watching for hotspots. Was stopped 1 mile from Garrison

Response: Fort Berthold, McLean County, Mountrail County, North Dakota Forest Service

Injuries: none reported

Damage: none reported

Charlson Fire near Charlson

Size: estimated 2 miles wide

Contained: 100% contained, determined extinguished 2 a.m. today

Response: Three Affiliated Tribes, McKenzie County, North Dakota Forest Service, Highway Patrol

Injuries: none reported

Damage: power lines down, no additional damages reported

For more information about current burn restrictions and fire danger maps, visit ndresponse.gov/burn.