Path Robotics Introduces JobBuilder™: Revolutionizing Part Programming and Set Up at FABTECH 2024

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Path Robotics, a leader in autonomous welding solutions, is set to unveil its groundbreaking multi-user cloud application, JobBuilder™, at FABTECH 2024. Engineered to revolutionize part changeover and streamline part programming, JobBuilder™ empowers manufacturers to dramatically boost productivity and efficiency with its easy to use interface, and human-intelligent algorithms.



A New Era in Robotic Welding

JobBuilder™ empowers users to easily create robotic motion and welding instructions, otherwise known as part templates. These part templates allow Path’s robots to execute complex welds. Through JobBuilder™, engineers, machine operators, and other manufacturing professionals can upload CAD models, identify seams, and input basic weld specifications. JobBuilder™ automates the rest - planning the robot’s precise path and generating customized weld programs. The result? An alternative solution to traditional automation and a pristine weld plan.



Efficiency, Speed, and Flexibility

Built with a user-friendly interface, JobBuilder™ is optimized for speed, accessibility, and accuracy. By utilizing intelligent algorithms that replicate human welding expertise and automatically generate robot motion plans the software enables Path’s customers to prep and plan their backlog of SKUs, without interrupting live production. This innovation helps reduce cell downtime, maximize output, and foster a more productive manufacturing environment.



Cloud-Based Control for Modern Manufacturing

The cloud-based architecture of JobBuilder™ offers customers freedom and flexibility. Whether in the boardroom or on the factory floor, JobBuilder™ allows customers to prepare and manage backlogs and production. This cloud-based architecture also allows Path Robotics to continuously deliver new features and updates to the platform in real-time.



"By empowering engineers, machine operators, and the rest of the team to easily create and manage part templates, Job Builder™ boosts production output, decreases cell downtime, and helps our customers stay ahead of an increasingly competitive landscape" shares Caila Darche, Product Manager at Path Robotics. “This launch marks a significant milestone for Path, and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities at FABTECH.”



See JobBuilder™ in Action - Stop by Booth W3861 @Path Robotics @FABTECH 2024. Path Robotics invites attendees of FABTECH 2024 to experience a live demonstration of JobBuilder™. Witness firsthand how this cutting-edge tool can transform welding automation for modern manufacturing.



About Path Robotics

Path Robotics is an innovator in autonomous welding, dedicated to transforming manufacturing through state-of-the-art robotics and AI-powered solutions. By developing advanced technology that enhances human capability, Path Robotics is leading the way to a more efficient, flexible, and productive manufacturing future.

Legal Disclaimer:

