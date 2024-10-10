Path Robotics doubles down on RaaS to unlock key benefits to American builders

Path Robotics lowers barrier to help Manufacturers Scale and Save

Progressive business models match technology innovation.

“It really provides instant ROI to our customers and so far the response to our efforts has been great,” said Path Robotics executive Joe Onderko.” — Joe Onderko

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission of rebuilding American Manufacturing took a major step forward with the adoption of Robotics as a Service (RaaS), as Path Robotics offers customers the option of zero cash outlay as it assumes all start-up costs. These steps provide the customers the ability to move into robotics and AI-automation with RaaS.

Path Robotics, which introduced RaaS in 2020, notes that results help manufacturers in reducing production gap, creating the highest quality welds, and allowing companies to scale effortlessly and profitably.

Onderko pointed out that the benefits go beyond just accounting, including the following;

No CapEx – conserve your cash, use your CapEx on other capital projects that you need to get done

Run Lights Out – 24/7 Support. If it isn’t running, you are not paying.

Stay Current – all hardware and software upgrades are included.

Scale – Up or down as your business changes

Labor Shortage – Hire our Cells to replace the skilled labor that you cannot find.

ReShoring – Eliminate long supply chains. Bring manufacturing back to the point of use.

“There are no upfront costs with our pay-as-you-go subscription model and you won't see a bill until your cell has proven itself with successfully welded parts. You also have the ability to scale up and down as needed,” said Onderko.



Background

In a blog post by “The Next Big Thing” they highlighted the shift to OpEx from CapEx quite well: ​​Purchasing manufacturing machinery or industrial equipment usually takes a heavy toll on the company's bankroll. When companies purchase expensive equipment, it requires well-forecast budget estimates and long approval processes.

Rapidly advancing product generations and changing consumer demands are making it increasingly difficult for companies to estimate future capacity needs for static equipment and services. With capital expenses, companies strive to maximize ROI e.g. by increasing efficiency, extending lifetime value, and optimizing maintenance costs — all of which are processes that have to be managed.

However, the nature of business is changing. Companies are now strategizing ways to achieve ROI sooner and are moving away from buying machinery outright since its value is no longer tied to ownership. Instead, we are seeing industrial IoT machine subscription models, pay-per-outcome, and real-time leasing become more prevalent. A study by the Business Innovation Observatory of the European Commission illustrates that 70% of machine manufacturers consider services to be a key competitive differentiator. Machine manufacturers who shifted towards service-based business models have seen 5% to 10% annual business growth, with services generating 50% of their revenues.

