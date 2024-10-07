COVID-19 Vaccination Fall 2024/2025 Implementation Package

The purpose of this memo is to share information about the 2024/2025 publicly funded COVID-19 vaccine program. Please find attached a letter from the Ministry of Health. General immunization documents for immunizers and vaccine clinics, including a vaccine factsheet and storage and handling guidelines, can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website: https://www.ontario.ca/page/covid-19-vaccine-program.

COVID-19 vaccination will be very important this fall to protect the health of individuals, families, and communities as well as mitigate impacts of respiratory diseases on our healthcare system. In addition to the 2024/2025 COVID-19 vaccine program, the Ministry of Health is launching the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza vaccination campaigns for the 2024/25 respiratory illness season. These programs will help reduce the risk of severe illness that could arise from COVID-19, RSV, and influenza this season. Information about the infant RSV and adult RSV, and Influenza programs have already been shared.

Facilities that have onboarded with Hamilton Public Health, for COVAXon will have access to the 2024/25 COVID-19 Vaccine Program. The distribution of your initial allotment is expected to begin in early to mid-October, as vaccine becomes available per our local distribution schedules. Please complete the attached Covid-19 vaccine order form to specify the required number of doses for your initial allotment. COVID-19 Vaccine will also be available in select pharmacies for high-risk and priority populations at this time. Immunization of high priority groups, listed below, can begin as soon as vaccine is available. Immunization of the general population can begin on October 28th.

The first delivery of vaccine is for eligible high priority groups.

High Priority Groups for immunization as soon as the vaccine becomes available:

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings

Pregnant individuals

Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis.

Members of racialized or other equity-deserving communities.

Individuals 6 months of age and older with the following underlying health conditions: Cancer Cerebrovascular disease Chronic kidney disease Chronic liver diseases (limited to: cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis) Chronic lung diseases (limited to: bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary embolism) Cystic fibrosis Diabetes mellitus, type 1 and type 2 Disabilities (e.g. Down syndrome, learning, intellectual, or developmental disabilities; ADHD; cerebral palsy; congenital disabilities; spinal cord injuries) Heart conditions (e.g., cardiomyopathies, coronary artery disease, heart failure, etc.) HIV infection Mental health disorders (limited to: mood disorders, including depression; schizophrenia spectrum disorders) Obesity Primary immunodeficiency diseases Smoking, current or former Solid organ or blood stem cell transplant Tuberculosis Use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medication Children with complex health needs

Health care workers and other care providers in facilities and community settings

Children 6 months to 4 years of age

Individuals that work with birds or mammals

Publicly Funded Products

Two products containing the latest selected strain are available this fall: Moderna Spikevax and Pfizer Comirnaty. Both are mRNA vaccines targeted against the omicron KP.2 variant. Moderna will be the vaccine available for children 6 months to 11 years of age. Vaccine allocation and distribution will be based on product availability.

The updated protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax, will not be available in Ontario for the 2024/2025 season. Individuals who are unable to receive an mRNA vaccine will be encouraged to speak with their health care provider about treatment options, including the use of Paxlovid, to reduce the duration and severity of illness.

Download the Memo including the Implementation Package and Special Notes(PDF, 102.04 KB)