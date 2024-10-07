NCEM Urges Western NC Residents to Follow Trusted Local Sources of Information

As donations and efforts to provide humanitarian relief to Western North Carolina residents continue, local residents and those wishing to help are encouraged to tune into trusted local sources for the latest information on meal sites, points of distribution for commodities, and specific donation needs for counties. A list of reliable sources of local information and resources for each impacted North Carolina county is available at www.ncdps.gov/helene-local-links.

“Since response to this disaster began, we have seen neighbors stepping up to take care of neighbors in a tremendous way,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “County and municipal governments are often the best sources of up-to-date daily information regarding life-saving supplies, needs and humanitarian services being stood up in these local communities.”

Residents are encouraged to seek information and share from trusted sources.

Follow municipal and county governments on Facebook and other social media channels.

Other trusted sources of information may include local law enforcement agencies and fire departments, chambers of commerce, established local and regional non-profits and churches active in providing humanitarian relief efforts in affected areas.

Local radio stations are helping amplify resources available for residents in impacted communities. For those who do not have electricity or internet, local radio stations are also working to distribute up-to-date information to the communities they serve. A full list of radio stations broadcasting in Western North Carolina can be found at www.ncdps.gov/helene-radio.

General information regarding Helene response, relief and recovery can be found at www.ndcdps.gov/helene.