MarioChelada By Mario Lopez to Partner with Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Rams and MarioChelada by Mario Lopez are teaming up as part of a multi-year partnership, it was announced today. As a proud partner of the Los Angeles Rams, MarioChelada will be served at select locations within SoFi Stadium during Rams games and MarioChelada branding will appear on LED ribbon boards during the game.“As a huge supporter of football here in Los Angeles, I'm glad fans will have a chance to try my MarioChelada right here at SoFi Stadium during Rams games! And like always, It’s Miche time!” said Mario Lopez, Actor and MarioChelada Partner.MarioChelada by Mario Lopez is the celebrity-actor’s unique take on the popular beer-based drink, featuring a premium mix of spicy and savory flavors, served with your favorite beer and paired with one of three specialty flavored rim dips.“We’re beyond excited to be part of the Rams family and share our delicious Michelada with the enthusiastic Rams fan base,” said Aaron Torres, CEO of MarioChelada.In addition to its presence at SoFi Stadium, MarioChelada also visited Rams Training Camp this summer, offering fans the opportunity to upgrade their beer to a Michelada for free with MarioChelada products.“We are thrilled to welcome MarioChelada by Mario Lopez to the Rams House,” said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. “There is nothing like Rams gamedays at SoFi Stadium, and we are pleased to add MarioChelada to the mix of exciting food and beverage offerings for our fans.”

