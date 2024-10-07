City of Miami Sandbag Distribution to Residents

Next date: Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM As the City of Miami continues preparations for Hurricane Milton and the anticipated heavy rainfall in the coming days, sandbag distribution will continue for the City of Miami residents tomorrow, Tuesday, October 8, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (or until supplies last). Douglas Park- 2755 SW 37 Avenue

Grapeland Park- 1550 NW 37 Avenue

Jose Marti Park Gym- 434 SW 3 Avenue

Little Haiti Park- 315 NE 62 Street When Tuesday, October 08, 2024 | 10:00 AM - 06:00 PM Location Miami

