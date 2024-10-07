Julie Edelman, Known as 'The Accidental Housewife,' Releases Her New Romance Thriller Novel: The Accidental Sisterhood

"The Accidental Sisterhood" by Julie Edelman Julie Edelman, best-selling author known as "The Accidental Housewife"

The novel explores the surprising bond that forms among four women betrayed by the same man, blending humor and drama in a compelling narrative

A definite page-turner filled with twists and turns, snappy humor, and the unstoppable power of sisterhood.” — Joanne LaMarca Mathisen, Emmy Award-winning producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Edelman , best-selling author and lifestyle expert known as “The Accidental Housewife,” is set to release her debut novel " The Accidental Sisterhood " on October 8, 2024. This captivating story weaves together mystery, humor, and emotion as it explores love, betrayal, and the power of sisterhood."The Accidental Sisterhood" introduces readers to Jules Malone, a sharp and resilient divorcee who has sworn off love after two failed relationships—one with an abusive fiancé, whom she calls her “white knight-mare,” and another with her nice-but-boring ex-husband, with whom she co-parents their son, Max. Jules’s resolve to stay single falters when she meets Sean, a charming man with a captivating smile. Despite her caution, she falls for him, only to discover unsettling signs of deceit. One night Jules returns home from a fundraiser to find Sean missing and blood everywhere.She also discovers a shocking truth: she is just one of four women caught in Sean’s elaborate web of lies.As these women—each deeply entwined in Sean’s life—come together, they form an unexpected bond rooted in their shared betrayal. But it isn’t just their romantic ties to Sean that unite them. A devastating secret leads to a resolution none of them could have imagined. The novel beautifully illustrates how friendship and female solidarity can become powerful forces of healing, strength, and resiliency.New York Times best-selling author Jenna Blum has praised "The Accidental Sisterhood" as “a smart and humorous romp that blends 'Big Little Lies' and 'First Wives Club' with a Dexterized dash of Candace Bushnell's 'Sex and the City.'”Edelman deftly tackles broader issues such as abusive relationships, gaslighting, illness, divorce, parental challenges, and emotional manipulation—issues that resonate in today's world. The novel explores how toxic relationships can erode trust and identity, especially for women over fifty who are re-entering the dating world.Edelman’s personal experiences, including her battle with breast cancer, have deeply influenced her writing. She is donating a portion of the book’s proceeds to the Moffitt Cancer Center, where she received life-saving care. She remains actively involved in fundraising and advocacy for breast cancer awareness, speaking at events like the Moffitt National Board of Directors' meeting, Hooters Women’s International Day luncheon, and supporting initiatives like the Miles for Moffitt fundraiser.With her signature wit and skillful handling of complex themes, Edelman will have readers laughing, gasping, and cheering as they follow Jules’s journey from betrayal to empowerment. "The Accidental Sisterhood" offers the perfect mix of suspense, humor, and an uplifting celebration of female friendships—a must-read for anyone looking for a compelling, feel-good story.ABOUT THE AUTHORJulie Edelman is a best-selling author and lifestyle expert known as "The Accidental Housewife." Her work has been featured on major television shows and has resonated with readers for its insightful and relatable storytelling.ABOUT THE BOOK"The Accidental Sisterhood" by Julie Edelman, scheduled for release on October 8, 2024, explores the surprising bond that forms among four women betrayed by the same man, blending humor and drama in a compelling narrative.MEDIA CONTACTFor media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company

