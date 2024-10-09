Wekeza Named Finalist in Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition Prize Competition

logo Wekeza couple

Wekeza, top-40 finalist for Pharrell's Black Ambition Prize, pioneers inclusive digital investing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Highlights:Wekeza has advanced to the final round of the Black Ambition Prize , where it will compete for up to $1 million in funding.Public voting is now open for $25,000 Audience Choice AwardThe competition supports Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs.Chosen from thousands of applicants, Wekeza.com's selection as a finalist underscores its innovative approach to democratizing wealth-building opportunities. The company now stands poised to potentially secure substantial funding to further its mission of making smart investing accessible to all."We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Black Ambition Prize," said Sabrina Lamb, Founder and CEO of Wekeza.com. "This opportunity validates our vision and brings us closer to empowering even more individuals on their journey to financial freedom."The Black Ambition Prize, established by Pharrell Williams in 2020, aims to bridge the opportunity and wealth gap by supporting Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs. The initiative provides funding, mentorship, and resources to help bold ideas flourish uninterrupted.Wekeza is now calling on its community and supporters to participate in the public voting process for an additional $25,000 award. Votes can be cast through the link on Wekeza's social media profiles.For more information about Wekeza.com and its participation in the Black Ambition Prize, please visit: https://shorturl.at/eFzMz

Wekeza's Vision For Financial Inclusion and Access

