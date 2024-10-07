ALEC² Helping Pilot Shipbuilding Industry Toward a Lighter and Fireproof Future With Unique Composite Material Option

Round Option - fire proof cynliders, pipes, cable runs Simple Shapes - floor, ceiling, wall panels

Disruptive ceramic composite material helps navigate ways to greater fire safety and lighter weights as a circular option for the shipbuilding world.

The shipbuilding industry faces a critical choice: prioritize weight, fire safety and the planet. ALEC² offers a solution that doesn't require compromise. ALEC² is playing a very important role.” — Bill Hayward

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALEC² Helping Pilot the Shipbuilding Industry Towards Superior Fireproofing, Weight Reducing and the Circular Future with Revolutionary Ceramic Composite MaterialThe shipbuilding composite material landscape is shifting, with the industry facing a critical crossroads – balancing reducing weight and improving onboard fire safety with enhancing environmental performance. WT&C, a leading business development firm, is proudly helping to navigate this course by unveiling ALEC², a revolutionary ceramic composite material poised to reshape the future circularity of fireproof shipbuilding composite materials and sustainability.Weight Reduction and Fireproof – A Marked Improvement in Light Weighting combined with Improving Fire SafetyALEC² is a testament to material science ingenuity, boasting an unprecedented combination of fire proofing and remarkable lightness compared to steel and aluminum. Unlike traditional composites, ALEC² do not use any polymers, does not ignite or burn, offering unparalleled safety for ships’ crew and passengers:• Zero Burn Rate – Upon contact with flame, ALEC² does not ignite and stops fire spread, ensuring vessel safety and the well-being of personnel onboard.• Lightweight – Specific steel and aluminum applications can now use a unique composite, ALEC² that generates no flame, no toxic fumes or harmful chemicals during a fire event, further minimizing environmental impact awhile enhancing people and assets safety.• Extreme Heat Resilience - With a softening temperature exceeding 1,000°C, ALEC² provides exceptional thermal insulation and is designed for surviving extreme fire and heat conditions.ALEC² also has an incredibility lower density compared to steel, approximately one-fifth that of aluminum and one-third that of carbon fiber composites, which makes it a lightweight champion, paving the way for:Fuel Efficiency RedefinedLighter vessels mean reduced fuel consumption and diminished greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns seamlessly with the industry's push towards lower operating costs and increased sustainability.Circular, Green and Sustainable - ALEC² Uses in a Circular Composite EconomyBeyond being an engineering feat, ALEC² is also new class of composite with complete circularity and promotes increased environmental responsibility. Created from ~85% recycled industrial waste, it paves the way for a sustainable future based on the core principles of the circular composite economy: 100% recyclable and reusable.Seamlessly integrated with established recycling processes, ALEC² creates no waste while its reliance on recycled materials eliminates dependence on virgin resources, protecting the planet for generations to come.Beyond its material science innovation, ALEC² champions and promotes environmental responsibility:• Closed-Loop System - ALEC² operates in a closed-loop system, allowing for regeneration and reuse, eliminating the need for costly and complex open-loop recycling.• Economic Viability - ALEC² is environmentally friendly and commercially viable, offering higher financial benefits and lower real cost (considering total system LCA) compared to incumbent composite technologies and metals.• Simplification - ALEC²'s closed-loop system simplifies the recycling process, minimizing the need for challenging and uneconomical post-manufacturing recovery steps associated with currently used polymer-based composites.ALEC²'s Versatility Sparks InnovationALEC²'s versatility makes it a game-changer for diverse shipbuilding applications:- Nail-ability and Bondability - ALEC² integrates with existing construction methods, facilitating simple and seamless adoption and customization.- Sandwich Structure Synergy - ALEC²'s adaptability allows for creating lightweight, fireproof sandwich structures. This makes it ideal for engine rooms, room panels, cargo containers and more.- Suitable for Complex Shapes – ALEC² can be used for intricate molded designs with no or minimal pressure.Future Proof Solution that Addresses Key Shipbuilding Industry ChallengesALEC² is designed to provide a unique and significant improvement for the critical weight reduction combined with fireproofing material challenges faced by the shipbuilding industry:Difficulties with Composites’ CircularityALEC²'s closed-loop system provides a solution to the complex, expensive and resource-intensive nature of recycling traditional composites.ALEC²'s weight reduction and fireproof performance make it important in securing the future of the composites industry in shipbuilders’ environmentally footprint challenges and in our regulatory demanding world.With ALEC², Fireproof and light weight combine into reality.About WT&CWT&C, a leading business development firm, partners with ARIS Inc., the visionary creators of ALEC², a disruptive and innovative fireproof and acoustic ceramic composite. Through collaborative efforts, WT&C empowers clients across shipbuilding, aerospace, and electrified transportation to achieve their innovation goals and build a better a safer and more sustainable future.

