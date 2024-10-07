Alpha Weight Loss Unveils Revolutionary Approach to Weight Loss in New Book

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jeff Lissenden, DC, CPT, a renowned chiropractor and personal trainer with over 35 years of clinical experience, is thrilled to announce the release of his groundbreaking book, “ How to Lose Weight While Improving Your Health .” The book offers a fresh perspective on weight loss, moving beyond the traditional “eat less and exercise more” mantra.The book is now available for purchase and provides access to virtual weight loss programs, virtual personal training, and Functional Medicine, addressing the root causes of health problems. Dr. Lissenden's approach has already helped countless patients overcome their weight loss dilemmas, and now he is sharing his knowledge with a wider audience.This book presents 8 root causes of weight gain, providing 10 diet approaches that cater to individual needs. It also explores the benefits of exercise and offers a comprehensive guide to healthy living. The book is not just about losing weight; it's about improving overall health and preventing disease.Dr. Lissenden's approach has been praised by healthcare professionals and weight loss seekers alike. His unique blend of functional medicine, virtual weight loss programs, and virtual personal training offers a holistic solution to the weight loss dilemma."I am thrilled to share my approach with a wider audience," said Dr. Lissenden. "I believe that everyone deserves to live a healthy, fulfilling life, and my book provides the tools and knowledge to make that a reality."About Alpha Weight LossAlpha Weight Loss, under the leadership of Dr. Jeff Lissenden, DC, CPT, is a revolutionary weight loss program that combines functional medicine, virtual weight loss programs, and virtual personal training. With a focus on addressing the root causes of health problems, Alpha Weight Loss offers a holistic solution to the weight loss dilemma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.