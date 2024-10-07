The 2023-2024 term in numbers — Part 1

There were 35 straight grants (down from 46 the previous term), 22 in civil cases and 13 in criminal cases. The court granted-and-held 193 criminal cases and 45 civil cases. The court depublished just five Court of Appeal opinions, three in civil cases and two in criminal cases.

