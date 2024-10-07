Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,124 in the last 365 days.

The 2023-2024 term in numbers — Part 1

There were 35 straight grants (down from 46 the previous term), 22 in civil cases and 13 in criminal cases. The court granted-and-held 193 criminal cases and 45 civil cases. The court depublished just five Court of Appeal opinions, three in civil cases and two in criminal cases. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The 2023-2024 term in numbers — Part 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more