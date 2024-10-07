Calif. Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fresno

The court will hold a special oral argument session on Oct. 9 in Fresno. Local high school students and teachers will attend, as well as an elementary school and a law school, according to a press release. Students will have an opportunity to ask justices questions about the court and their role in the judicial system at the start of the session.

