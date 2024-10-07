Fire Investigation in Marathon County, Wis.

SCHOFIELD, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting a fire investigation in Schofield, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Monday, October 7, 2024.

At approximately 4:41 a.m., the Riverside Fire District responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Schofield, Wis. Several adults were injured, one adult was taken to the hospital and one adult was found deceased.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause and origin of this fire. Several agencies assisted Riverside Fire District on scene including Kronenwetter Fire Department, City of Wausau Fire Department, Easton Fire Department, Ringle Fire Department, Marathon City Fire Department, Mosinee Fire Department, SAFER, Mountain Bay Police, Red Cross and Salvation Army.

The nature of fire investigations requires significant time to reach a final determination. Please be patient while the State Fire Marshal’s Office works to determine the facts of the case.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.