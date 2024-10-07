Governor issues statement on the death of John Arthur Smith

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement Monday on the passing of Senator John Arthur Smith

“Today, I join New Mexicans in mourning the loss of Sen. John Arthur Smith, an extraordinary public servant and a cherished colleague and mentor of mine and many other public servants in our state.

Senator Smith was committed to fiscal responsibility while consistently aiming to improve quality of life for all New Mexicans. His leadership of the Senate Finance Committee helped put the state on sound financial footing and earned respect from colleagues across the political spectrum. Senator was not only a masterful legislator; he was kind and honest. He provided an example of ethical and decent conduct that all elected officials, including those in Washington, D.C., would be wise to follow.

Senator Smith’s lifetime of dedication to New Mexico leaves a legacy that will continue to benefit our communities for generations to come. All New Mexicans owe him a debt of gratitude.

An announcement regarding lowering state flags in honor of Senator John Arthur Smith’s many contributions to New Mexico will be forthcoming.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Janette, his family, and the countless individuals whose lives he touched.

May he rest in peace.”