Okeke Shines as Drug Kingpin in upcoming New Series 'Bottom Bitch' and Drops Hit Single 'Mr. DJ' ft. Cracker Mallo

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Afrobeat star Okeke [ @okekeisorion ] takes on a pivotal role in the highly anticipated 6-part series Bottom Bitch, where he portrays a powerful and ruthless drug dealer. The series will have its exclusive screening on October 8th, 2024, at the Crown Hill Theatre (750 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY), with a red carpet event at 6 PM and the screening beginning promptly at 8 PM. Fans will get an up-close look at Okeke's gripping performance as he makes his mark in both the music and acting worlds.Bottom Bitch, the Series is a hard-hitting episodic drama that kicks off just two days before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The story follows Nicole Green, aka Foxy, a 15-year-old girl forced into prostitution by her heroin-addicted father. Set between 1968 and 1984, the series explores the turbulent world of drugs, prostitution, and mental illness against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement. Along the way, viewers will witness iconic moments in history, such as the death of Bobby Kennedy and the rise of Shirley Chisholm, through the eyes of Foxy as she navigates an unforgiving world.Bottom Bitch stars a talented cast including Anthony Walker, Arianna Jones, NNAEMEKA OKEKE, Racquel Mills, June Asia, Yasmina Obono, Dana Watkins, and Kenneth Williams. The series is written and directed by Joseph C. Grant, Jr., known for his work on The Stuff, Honor Among Thieves, and To Live and Die in Bed Stuy, and produced by Ephraim Benton, Robert Nance, Laura Coefield, April Watson, and Ralph McDaniels from Video Music Box.In addition to his role as a major character in Bottom Bitch, Okeke is turning heads in the music industry with his latest single "Mr. DJ." Released ahead of the screening, this Afro-Wave banger is a collaboration with Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum producer Cracker Mallo, who not only produced the track but also makes his vocal debut. Okeke's infectious sound fuses traditional Afrobeat rhythms with a modern, upbeat twist, and "Mr. DJ" is no exception. Cracker Mallo, known for his work with the likes of Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Fireboy DML, adds an extra layer of excitement with his production and vocal contribution.This dual success in both film and music showcases Okeke's dynamic talent as an artist to watch. His past appearances on Your Worst Nightmare (CW Network), Dynasty (Netflix), American Detective (Hulu), and Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime) have already solidified him as a rising actor, and with the release of Bottom Bitch and "Mr. DJ", Okeke is well on his way to becoming a household name.Don’t miss the exclusive screening of Bottom Bitch, The Series on October 8th, and be sure to stream "Mr. DJ" on all major platforms. RSVP HERE : For press access and more information, contact: Marie@playbookmg.com###

