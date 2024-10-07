Unisense Launches Next-Gen AI Solution, Redefining the Shopping Experience

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unisense, a leading technology company at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation, today announced the launch of its next-generation AI solution, aimed at revolutionizing the retail experience. Building on the expertise from the team that built Taxonomy, Ads and Search products at Yahoo, Unisense has developed a proprietary, in-patent AI framework that combines Generative AI with human insights to create highly personalized and intuitive shopping experiences.

“Our technology is designed to adapt across a broad spectrum of industries, including fashion, furniture, and even hyper-local retail,” says Jayanth Vijayaraghavan, Head of Products at Unisense. “The ability to customize our AI for such diverse sectors highlights the versatility of our solution and sets Unisense apart from the competition. Whether we are curating styles for luxury fashion brands or personalizing home décor selections for furniture buyers, our AI effectively anticipates and fulfills consumer needs with unmatched precision.”

Unlike traditional AI solutions that rely solely on analyzing vast datasets, Unisense’s technology anticipates consumer needs, providing hyper-personalized recommendations that go beyond basic preferences. By leveraging its stealth technology, the Unisense solution allows retailers to interact with consumers in a way that’s not only tailored but also anticipatory, making the shopping experience more intuitive and engaging.

“Our next-gen AI solution is a true game-changer for the retail industry,” says Anand Ramani, CTO of Unisense. “By using a patented technology built by the team that pioneered AI, Big Data and Search at Yahoo, we are crafting a shopping experience that is not only personalized but also genuinely intuitive. Our goal is to empower retailers to deliver exactly what customers want, precisely when they want it."

The technology has already been implemented by several early adopters, who have reported substantial improvements in customer engagement, sales conversions, and overall customer satisfaction. As Unisense prepares to roll out this solution to a broader audience, the company is poised to lead a transformation in how retailers connect with their customers.

Kevin Jaskowiak, CMO of Unisense, emphasized, “This isn’t merely about AI for the sake of innovation — it’s about achieving tangible business results. With Unisense, retailers can leverage the power of AI while still embracing the essential insights derived from human experience. Our solution enables businesses to enhance their customer experience while boosting operational efficiency. It’s all about delivering outcomes that resonate with both consumers and the bottom line.”

For more information about Unisense’s next-gen AI solution and its transformative impact on the retail industry, please contact Kevin Jaskowiak or visit unisense.tech.

About Unisense:

Unisense is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced AI solutions designed to enhance user experiences across various sectors. With a strong foundation in innovative practices and a mission to revolutionize technology’s role in retail, Unisense is committed to redefining the future of shopping.

Legal Disclaimer:

