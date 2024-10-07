H.R. 736, PROTECT Kids Act

H.R. 736 would require public elementary and secondary schools that receive funds under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to obtain parental consent before changing a student’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form or their sex-based accommodations, such as locker rooms or bathrooms. The requirements would apply only to students through grade eight.

CBO expects that schools will comply with the new requirements. As a result, CBO estimates enacting the bill would have no effect on federal spending for grants to elementary and secondary schools.

Based on the cost of similar activities, CBO estimates that the costs to the Department of Education to implement H.R. 736 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.