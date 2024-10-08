Empowering Health Workers in Pakistan

As the latest 1 million bottles of MMS moves throughout Pakistan, vital training is also being provided to the workers responsible for its distribution.

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the latest donation of 1 million bottles of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) from Kirk Humanitarian and the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) reaches Pakistan's provinces, vital training is also being provided to the workers responsible for its distribution.This training of trainers (ToT) aims to build the capacity of almost 250 key health personnel to ensure the successful implementation of the MMS program across Pakistan.This initiative seeks to enhance the skills of District Health Officers, gynecologists, Women Medical Officers, and Lady Health Supervisors from high-burden districts in all provinces- Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).The curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the benefits and proper administration of MMS. The training is divided into eight modules and introduces participants to the scope and importance of the MMS program, addresses critical nutritional needs of pregnant women, highlights the benefits of MMS, establishes a clear framework for MMS communication, distribution and management, ensures accountability and tracking the program's progress, and sets expectations moving forward.The training program is a collaborative effort of Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination's (MoNHSR&C) Strategic Technical Working Group (STWG) on MMS. The training facilitation team includes expert representatives and STWG members from JFF, UNICEF, Nutrition International, Save the Children International, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.The ToT program is a vital step in ensuring that MMS distribution is carried out effectively across Pakistan. The Junaid Family Foundation remains committed to collaborating with government agencies and international partners to create lasting health improvements for the women and children of Pakistan.The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through our website and LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.