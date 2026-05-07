Junaid Family Foundation to Address Maternal Health & Nutrition at World Health Assembly in Switzerland

JFF to Steer Roundtable Discussion of Global Leaders and Policymakers Regarding the Use and Scale of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements for Maternal Health

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 22nd, 2026 the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) will convene a high-level roundtable discussion of global leaders and policymakers in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly, focused on the use and scale of multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS), a supplement containing 15 essential vitamins and minerals, to improve maternal and child birth outcomes. Micronutrient deficiency affects two out of three women of reproductive age worldwide, which is a preventable crisis that is linked to maternal mortality, pre-term births, and stunted child development.* JFF is working to change that.The roundtable will drive actionable dialogue on recent advancements, ongoing challenges and emerging opportunities related to the use and scale of MMS for maternal health. The discussion will focus on shifting global best practices, including the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, implementation experiences, and the role of MMS in improving maternal and child health outcomes, including lessons from country-level adoption and scale-up.The stakes are high: according to the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF), scaling MMS globally could save 600,000 lives by 2030. MMS has been included on the WHO Essential Medicines List since 2021, but the adoption of wide-scale implementation remains uneven across low- and middle-income countries.For Chairman of JFF, Ansir Junaid, the topic is both personal and urgent. "In Pakistan, my home country, we face some of the highest birth volumes, highest deficiency rates, and highest rates of preventable maternal and child mortality in the world," said Junaid. "Diet alone cannot meet micronutrient needs in low-resource settings where food diversity is limited. MMS is a scalable, cost-effective solution that already has science and global policy backing behind it. What's needed now is coordinated action."JFF currently supports the MMS program in Pakistan, one of the largest programs in the world. This positions JFF in a unique space to bridge the gap between direct implementation and global advocacy. The Foundation is convening global leaders from public health, philanthropy, and community-based organizations to catalyze collaboration across sectors and align on an approach to advocate for evidence-based MMS intervention that strengthens maternal and child health in Pakistan and around the world.The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. JFF currently supports the largest MMS program in Pakistan.ABOUT WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLYThe World Health Assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the World Health Organization, convening annually in Geneva, Switzerland with delegations from all 194 WHO Member States. The Assembly sets global health policy, oversees WHO's budget and leadership, and shapes the international health agenda.

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