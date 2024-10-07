Lumizen Wellness Introduces Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil for Fall

Lumizen Wellness Pumpkin Spice

Blending seasonal flavors with CBD, Lumizen Wellness launches a unique autumn-inspired product to celebrate the arrival of fall.

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the fall season, Lumizen Wellness has announced the release of its limited-edition Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil. This new product combines the comforting flavors associated with autumn—cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—with the wellness benefits of premium broad-spectrum CBD. Designed for those seeking a seasonal twist on their CBD routine, this oil is available only for a limited time this fall.

The introduction of the Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil reflects the growing trend of seasonal wellness products, allowing consumers to enjoy familiar fall flavors while incorporating CBD into their self-care routines. As interest in CBD continues to grow, Lumizen Wellness aims to provide customers with options that align with both wellness needs and seasonal preferences.

“We know fall is a time when many people seek comfort and warmth, and we wanted to create a product that captures that feeling while delivering the benefits of CBD,” said Matt M, at Lumizen Wellness. “Our Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil is about more than flavor—it’s an opportunity for our customers to enjoy the season while supporting their wellness in a natural and enjoyable way.”

Lumizen Wellness ensures that all of its products, including the new Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil, are made with broad-spectrum CBD, meaning the oil contains beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, but without THC. This formulation is intended to promote a sense of calm and balance without any psychoactive effects. The oil can be used in various ways, whether incorporated into beverages like lattes and teas, added to food, or taken on its own as part of a wellness routine.

As a seasonal product, the Pumpkin Spice CBD Oil will be available for a limited time through the fall months, offering customers a way to enhance their wellness routine while enjoying the flavors of the season.

About Lumizen Wellness

Lumizen Wellness is a provider of high-quality CBD products designed to support health and well-being. With a focus on transparency and quality, Lumizen Wellness offers a range of CBD products including oils, edibles, and topicals, all made from broad-spectrum CBD and free from THC. The company is committed to helping individuals incorporate CBD into their daily lives in a safe and effective way.



Legal Disclaimer:

