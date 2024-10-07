CosMedical Technologies® Launches Advanced Retinol Eye

A Breakthrough in Anti-Aging Eye Care

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies®, the leader in custom branded skincare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Advanced Retinol Eye, available exclusively to providers October 7th, 2024. This revolutionary eye cream has been meticulously formulated to address key concerns around the eye area, including dark circles, undereye bags, crow’s feet, and tired eyes.



“At CosMedical Technologies, we are pioneering innovation in skincare,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies. “With Advanced Retinol Eye, we’re offering a product that not only addresses the universal needs of anti-aging but also delivers targeted, scientifically backed results to one of the most delicate areas of the face. For providers, it’s a powerful addition to their brand’s lineup that enhances their credibility by offering top-tier skincare.”

Developed over two years of research and testing, Advanced Retinol Eye combines cutting-edge ingredients with a unique encapsulation technology that delivers visible results while being gentle on sensitive skin. Ideal for mature skin, it can seamlessly be added to any existing eye care regimen for daily use or as a night treatment.

“Over the years, I’ve seen a growing demand for anti-aging eye care,” said founder and product formulator, Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. “Advanced Retinol Eye brings together the latest in skincare technology with proven ingredients to provide real solutions to common eye concerns like undereye bags, dark circles, and fine lines—without the irritation typically associated with retinol.”

Key Ingredients & Benefits of Advanced Retinol Eye:

Encapsulated Retinol: Slow-release technology that ensures deep penetration with minimal irritation, making it safe for the delicate eye area.

Rock Samphire: A botanical alternative to retinol that smooths skin, brightens tone, and improves texture.

Bioidentical Ceramides: Restore the skin barrier and provide long-lasting hydration.

Niacinamide: Calms the skin, reduces puffiness, and enhances the efficacy of retinol.

Antioxidant Ectoin: Hydrates and protects against blue light and environmental pollutants.



The formula is Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, Phthalate-Free, Silicone-Free, Sulfate-Free, Dye-Free, Fragrance-Free, Tree Nut-Free, and Cruelty-Free, making it suitable for all skin types, including dry, oily, normal, and sensitive skin.

Consumer Testimonials

In product trials, consumers reported significant improvements in their eye area. “Whether I do injectables or not, I am sure to always continue this great product because it makes my eye skin look so much healthier,” shared one consumer. Another tester noted, “I’ve seen a visible reduction in dark circles and undereye bags, and my eyes appear brighter and more refreshed.”

For more information about CosMedical Technologies and its range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to info@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies provides custom branded skin care to physicians and medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies can build their own unique brand with industry-leading, medical grade products like Advanced Retinol Eye, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosMedical Technologies®

800-275-3627 | bianca@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b605002e-ab37-457e-99f1-bd367d42202f

A Breakthrough in Anti-Aging Eye Care CosMedical Technologies®, the leader in custom branded skincare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Advanced Retinol Eye, available exclusively to providers October 7th, 2024. This revolutionary eye cream has been meticulously formulated to address key concerns around the eye area, including dark circles, undereye bags, crow’s feet, and tired eyes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.