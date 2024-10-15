Connexa Names Jordan Owens as Territory Sales Executive for the Eastern U.S.

Connexa welcomes Jordan Owens, a sales leader with extensive experience in industrial sales, account mgmt as new Territory Sales Executive for Eastern U.S.

Jordan's history of delivering outstanding results and his strategic approach to sales make him a perfect fit for Connexa” — David Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer of Connexa

COMFORT, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connexa, a leader in autonomous power solutions and IoT infrastructure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Owens as the new Territory Sales Executive for the Eastern U.S. Owens brings over a decade of sales experience, including a proven track record in exceeding sales goals and fostering strong customer relationships.Jordan Owens has consistently driven results in his previous roles, including achieving 127% of sales goals at Grainger and receiving the prestigious President’s Club Award in 2021.His vast experience managing accounts in industrial markets and working with high-profile clients in the healthcare and electrical industries positions him as the ideal leader to expand Connexa's presence in the Eastern U.S. territory."Jordan's history of delivering outstanding results and his strategic approach to sales make him a perfect fit for Connexa," said David Valentino, Chief Revenue Officer at Connexa. "We are confident that his expertise will allow us to strengthen our customer relationships and grow our market share in the Eastern region. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our autonomous power solutions and IoT infrastructure."Owens’ responsibilities will include building new partnerships, managing existing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth in the Eastern U.S. He will also collaborate closely with partners and clients to ensure that Connexa’s cutting-edge solutions are tailored to meet the region's specific power and connectivity needs.About ConnexaFounded in 2014, Connexa empowers businesses with innovative autonomous power solutions that ensure uninterrupted operations, even in the most challenging environments. By delivering rapid, high-quality deployment of IoT infrastructure and communication networks, Connexa helps companies stay connected and powered, anywhere, anytime. With cloud-based monitoring built in, Connexa's solutions maximize uptime, giving customers peace of mind and reducing the risk of costly downtime.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.