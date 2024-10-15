Maryland Physicians Care Donates $20,000 to Community Assistance Network, Inc.

Lorena de Leon, DPA, MBA, Sr. Director, Population Health and SDoH, Maryland Physicians Care presents check to Carla Schroyer, Director, Community Choice Pantry Services, and Richard Francis, Director, Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm.

MPC’s donation expands fresh produce access for Baltimore County residents, promoting healthier living and strengthening local partnerships.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Physicians Care (MPC)—a statewide Medicaid managed care organization owned by Ascension Saint Agnes, Holy Cross Health, Meritus Health, and UPMC Western Maryland—has donated $20,000.00 to Community Assistance Network, Inc. (CAN) located in Baltimore County, to support sourcing fresh produce from Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm in Baltimore City.

CAN oversees Community Choice Pantry, which provides weekly supplements of healthy food to low-income, food-eligible Baltimore County residents based on USDA food pyramid guidelines. Adequate funding to purchase quality fruits and vegetables, in addition to delivery services, is a critical barrier to being able to provide healthy food resources to vulnerable neighbors in Baltimore County.

MPC’s generous donation has helped create a sustainable partnership between Community Choice Pantry and Richard Francis, known as “Farmer Chippy,” and his team of farmers at Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm to help supply organic produce from its urban farming spaces. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring cleaner foods to my fellow Baltimoreans, creating food security that nourishes and helps our community to thrive,” said Farmer Chippy.

"I have always had a heart destined to serve others. When you sit in a room with others with the same heart for service, it is amazing what you can accomplish,” said Carla Schroyer, Director of Community Choice Pantry Services. “The partnership between Community Assistance Network, Maryland Physicians Care, and Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm is a shining example of possibilities that can become a reality."

"CAN is thrilled to benefit from a growing partnership with Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm and Maryland Physicians Care,” said Bill Wells, CEO of CAN. “These relationships allow us to offer fresh produce to our Pantry neighbors, promoting healthier eating, and improved health outcomes. We are united with these partners, seeing food as medicine and are eager to build on this foundation."

“MPC understands the importance of access to healthy produce and the impact on health outcomes. We are grateful to have the opportunity to support the missions of CAN and Plantation Park Heights to address food insecurity in Baltimore City and Baltimore County,” said Dr. Lorena de Leon, Sr. Director, Population Health and Social Determinants of Health at MPC.

Maryland Physicians Care provides free, quality health care services to Maryland’s HealthChoice enrollees by extending the full benefits of Medicaid through a comprehensive network of medical providers. MPC believes in helping its members make good health decisions.

Those interested in enrolling with MPC must first qualify for Medicaid at MarylandHealthConnection.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.