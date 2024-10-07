Governor Carney Statement on Former Mayor Ted Becker’s Passing

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney has shared the following statement on Ted Becker’s passing:

“Ted served the public selflessly and was always willing to help whenever asked. His service included eight years as Mayor of Lewes and ten years on Lewes City Council, including as deputy mayor and treasurer. He was also a long-time member of the Delaware Health Care Commission and recently served as the Sussex County Commissioner for the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). He was a true gentleman and a pleasure to work with, always trying to do the right thing. I saw Ted most at home with Joe at the Inn at Canal Square. I was lucky to have Ted as a friend and colleague over the years and I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.”

The Governor will order State of Delaware flags to be lowered on the day of interment. The flag lowering notification will be released when a funeral date has been announced.

