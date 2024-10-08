FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES CRIME DRAMA "BENEATH THE FOLD”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the journalism-themed noir crime-drama BENEATH THE FOLD, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 8, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the journalism-themed noir crime-drama BENEATH THE FOLD, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 8, 2024.

In the vein of the classic 1957 movie 12 ANGRY MEN, BENEATH THE FOLD tells a gritty story about the dying days of print media, which takes place entirely within the conference room of a financially struggling upstate New York newspaper at the height of the 2007-2009 recession. The plot involves a team of local news people who cope with the realities of a changing world, waning resources, and a clash of personalities. The time and circumstances are detrimental to the staff in all ways but one–unbeknownst to them, their managing editor was involved in a hit-and-run, and their lack of resources gives him hope he can escape justice not only by the police but by his reporters. As the journalists attempt to investigate the accident that left a special needs man in critical condition, their editor tries to block their pathways to reporting on what he conveys to them as a relatively minor story. Will they uncover one of their own as the guilty? Or bury the lead?

BENEATH THE FOLD was written and directed by Neil Thomas Kirby, a former upstate New York reporter. Kirby’s first feature film, it was produced by Nathan Kirby, Neil Thomas Kirby, and Rishi Gandhi. The ensemble cast features Emmy-winning writer, comedian, and actor Jamie Lee (HBO’s CRASHING, TED LASSO), Scott Cohen (THE PENGUIN, BILLIONS, GILMORE GIRLS), Frederick Weller (BLACKKKLANSMEN, CAUSEWAY) and Jelani Alladin (THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND, and FELLOW TRAVELERS - nominated for a Golden Globe for best limited series). Rounding out the cast is Nick Dillenburg (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK, FLY ME TO THE MOON), Max Garfin (from the upcoming YOU CAN’T RUN FOREVER starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons), Dorcas Sowunmi (THE BLACKLIST), and Chris Lindsay-Abaire (LAW AND ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT & SVU).

“The antagonist is not a corrupt politician or a criminal enterprise, but time and resources—a fact of 21st-century reporting that has yet to be fully explored on film,” said filmmaker Neil Thomas Kirby. “Audiences are going to be astonished and moved when they see the compelling performances by these wonderful actors.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BENEATH THE FOLD directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

