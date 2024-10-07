Ashok Bera Revolutionizes Food Industry with Groundbreaking AI and RPA Integration

Ashok Bera

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital transformation leader Ashok Bera recently set a new standard in the food industry by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate customer service operations creating an end-to-end, touchless process that increases revenue, productivity and satisfaction.Recognizing the limitations of traditional automation, Bera championed the integration of AI with RPA, transforming it from a tool for repetitive tasks to a dynamic force capable of learning, adapting, and making informed decisions. The development creates a solution throughout the entire supply chain operation and enables businesses to automate routine tasks that typically require significant time and effort.According to a recent survey by the American Productivity & Quality Center (APQC), RPA was found to be a priority for supply chain professionals. The survey found that of organizations who implemented RPA in logistics alone, 69 percent improved quality, 55 percent saved time on negative tasks and 53 percent reduced risk and increased compliance. Also, the latest State of Generative AI in the Enterprise report from Deloitte (August 2024) revealed that a majority of companies cited increased innovation, improved products and services or enhanced customer relationships.Bera, who began his lengthy career as a finance manager, turned his passion for technology into expertise in global digital transformation including at a leading consumer products holding company that manufactures and sells private brand food products to retail, foodservice and ingredient customers.His background includes more than 15 years as an IT consultant with IBM focused on digital transformation for various global clients. He developed and implemented solutions like the blockchain-based food safety traceability model for the packaged food industry which brought a new standard to create a safer and more digital traceable food system. This solution increased integration within the entire food ecosystem to capture data and track and eliminate outbreaks to save lives in a complex, global food system. It also enabled food manufactures to stay in compliance with regulations like the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) by proactively managing food safety risks. The FSMA, considered one of the most significant updates of the US food safety system, mandates businesses to establish a traceable record keeping system for certain foods to facilitate faster identification and rapid removal of potentially harmful products from farm to market.Bera received both Bachelor and Master of Commerce degrees in Financial Accounting (Management Information Systems) from Ranchi University, India. He is a Certified Management Accountant in financial, cost and management accounting, and accredited from the Institute of Management Consultants in the U.S. He is author of a recently published AI-based paper , Cash Flow Acceleration with Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), “International Journal of Computer Trends and Technology.”

