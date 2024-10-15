UK Hip Hop-Dancehall Artist Tuggawar and Canadian DJ/Producer Dirk Mack Unveil Spine-Chilling Music Video 'DEE DEE DAH'

Dee Dee Dah - Tuggawar x Dirk Mack Music Video Tuggawar Dee Dee Dah Music Video Screen Capture

The highly anticipated new music video "DEE DEE DAH", a collab between UK hip hop-dancehall artist Tuggawar and Canadian DJ/producer Dirk Mack, is now live!

CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated new music video "DEE DEE DAH", a collaboration between UK hip hop-dancehall artist Tuggawar and Canadian DJ/producer Dirk Mack, is now live! The eerie and captivating video, blending dancehall and hip hop with a touch of horror, takes viewers on a spine-tingling journey through some of the world’s most haunted and mysterious locations.

Part of the music video was shot at the infamous Old Dorchester Jail in Dorchester, New Brunswick Canada (featured on the History Channel), a location with a chilling history of hauntings and paranormal sightings. To add to the eerie atmosphere, the video also features real human skulls and unsettling oddity scenes, elevating the strange, horror-inspired aesthetic. Other scenes were filmed in London, England, adding an urban, gritty vibe that complements the supernatural theme.

Tuggawar, a renowned UK hip hop-dancehall artist known for his unique sound and energy, pairs perfectly with the production skills of Dirk Mack, a veteran DJ and producer making his return to the music scene after a successful career as a DMC battle DJ in the 90s. Together, they have created an electrifying, genre-defying track that combines the infectious rhythms of dancehall with the hard-hitting beats of hip hop.

A Haunting Experience

The choice to film at the Old Dorchester Jail was no accident. This historical site, built in the 19th century, is known for its eerie history and paranormal activity, adding an authentic haunting presence to the video. Viewers will be captivated by scenes featuring dark corridors, ghostly shadows, and the creepy presence of real human remains (skulls).

“We wanted to create something visually and sonically unique, something that draws the viewer into this strange, unsettling world,” said Dirk Mack. “The haunted jail was the perfect place to bring this concept to life.”

Supernatural Meets Gritty Urban London

Filming in London provided a sharp contrast to the ghostly jail scenes, adding a raw, urban edge to the video. Set against the backdrop of London's vibrant streets and industrial spaces, Tuggawar's powerful performance brings the gritty energy of UK hip hop and dancehall to the forefront. The blend of eerie haunted spaces and the lively, chaotic urban environment creates a captivating duality in the video.

Tuggawar, known for his genre-crossing style, said: “This project was all about pushing boundaries. We took the energy of dancehall and hip hop, and merged it with something dark, strange, and different. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before, and it’s exciting to be part of something so unique.”

A Unique Collaboration

The single "DEE DEE DAH" is more than just a Halloween-inspired track; it represents a bold new direction for both artists. With Tuggawar’s high-energy dancehall vocals and Dirk Mack’s sharp production and scratching, the track has already caught the attention of fans across the UK, Canada, Jamaica and the USA.

For Dirk Mack, the video is also a celebration of his return to the music industry after years away building a successful business. “Coming back to music has been incredible, especially working with Tuggawar and creating something so original. The video really captures the spirit of the song.”

Watch the Video

"DEE DEE DAH" is now available on YouTube and all major streaming platforms. Fans of horror, hip hop, and dancehall won’t want to miss this unforgettable visual and sonic experience.

Tuggawar x Dirk Mack - Dee Dee Dah

