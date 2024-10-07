Governor Mills Statement On One Year Mark of October 7th Attacks in Israel

MAINE, October 7 - Back to current news.

October 7, 2024



Bergen, NORWAY -- Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement one year following the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel:

"Today, conflicts across the globe, much like the one raging in the Middle East, have far-reaching consequences. They touch the lives of people far from the epicenter of hostility and drive discussion and debate that are important but that can become heated and antagonistic. Maine is no exception.

"In the aftermath of the attacks in Israel, incidents of antisemitism have increased to record levels around the world, including here in Maine -- a deeply troubling trend. Antisemitism has no place in our state. Indeed, all who call Maine home must be able to live their lives free from harassment, intimidation, or hatred of any kind.