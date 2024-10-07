The PY23 Draft Caper is Available for Public Comment

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires the Mayor's Office of Housing (MOH) to provide an opportunity for public input on certain documents and plans.

The Mayor’s Office of Housing (MOH) has issued our draft Program Year 2023 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) and the Appendix for public comment. The CAPER provides a summary of how the City used the funding it received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to carry out housing and community development activities, and what was accomplished during the program year that began on July 1, 2023, and ended on June 30, 2024.

The CAPER covers four HUD Programs:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME)

Emergency Solutions Grant Program (ESG), and

the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program.

Comments are welcome and accepted through October 22 and can be sent by email to mohcomments@boston.gov, by calling 617-635-0363, or by USPS mail to:

MOH Compliance

12 Channel Street, Suite 902

Boston, MA 02210