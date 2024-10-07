USS Daniel Inouye Returns from Maiden Deployment

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii—Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) returned to its homeport of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after completing a historic maiden deployment, Oct. 4.







While in the U.S. 5th and 7th fleet areas of operation as part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG), Daniel Inouye promoted regional stability and security, deterred aggression, and protected the free flow of commerce throughout its nine-month deployment.

“When you look at the history of Daniel Inouye, he had to fight to prove that he was an American through joining the 442nd Regimental Combat Team. On this deployment, we as the Sailors of USS Daniel Inouye, carried his name into the Pacific and then into the 5th Fleet area of operation for the very first time, honoring his legacy,” said Cmdr. Kevin Dore, commanding officer of Daniel Inouye. “I’m extremely proud of the readiness and responsiveness our crew displayed throughout deployment. We were always ready to go, as evidenced by how quickly we manned our RHIB (rigid-hull inflatable boat) to come to the aid of two distressed Iranian mariners lost at sea.”

TRCSG rescued the two civilian Iranian mariners in international waters, Aug. 23, 2024. A RHIB from Daniel Inouye, along with a search and rescue helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, successfully recovered the mariners from the water and took them to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) for medical care.

“Every single day this crew goes about their daily routines, treating every drill like it’s real life. Every time a real situation comes up, everyone is cool, calm and collected under pressure,” said Cmdr. Ryan Kelly, executive officer of Daniel Inouye. “That is ‘going for broke,’ when you give everything you have to everything you do in training. I’m honored to be part of a crew that gives their all every single day like the team on this ship.”

“Go For Broke” was the motto of the Army’s storied 442nd Regimental Combat Team and is now carried on by the crew of Daniel Inouye, featured prominently on the ship’s crest.

When not at sea, Daniel Inouye Sailors had the opportunity to enjoy foreign cultures during port visits to the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

“Being a plankowner, I’ve been here since commissioning. One thing that stands out about this ship and this crew is its resiliency,” said Command Master Chief Simeon Yeboah, Daniel Inouye’s senior enlisted leader. “I think the crew learns through history and what we teach about the man who represents this ship. I see Sailors who are proud of what they mean to the team and how they come together to make this ship work.”

The ship is named after Honolulu native Daniel Inouye, a decorated World War II veteran who was elected as one of Hawaii’s first representatives in the U.S. Congress. In 1962, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served until his death in 2012, the second-longest serving senator in U.S. history. He served as President pro tempore of the Senate in his final years, which made him the highest-ranking Asian American politician in U.S history.

After graduating high school in 1942, Inouye, tried to enlist in the Army but Japanese-Americans were not allowed to join following the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1943 activated the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, made up exclusively of Japanese-American enlisted men but commanded almost entirely by Caucasian officers. In October 1944, Inouye received a battlefield commission to second lieutenant for his actions rescuing 211 U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Battalion of the 141st Infantry Regiment from German forces. During the battle, enemy fire hit Inouye in the chest, but a silver dollar in the chest pocket deflected the bullet, saving his life. In April 1945, Inouye lost his right arm in combat and was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery. In the 1990s, Congress and the military reviewed the cases of WWII soldiers who may have been denied the nation’s highest honor due to racism. In 2000, Inouye and 19 other Japanese-American veterans of the 442nd were awarded the Medal of Honor. In 2013, he was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, becoming the first – and to date, only – senator to receive both the Medal of Freedom and Medal of Honor.

The TRCSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group Nine (CSG 9) and composed of the flagship Theodore Roosevelt, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), USS Halsey (DDG 97), Daniel Inouye, and USS Russell (DDG 59) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 23.

An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

For more information on Daniel Inouye, please visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg118/