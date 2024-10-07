Isoprene Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Isoprene Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The isoprene market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.12 billion in 2023 to $3.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to research and development initiatives, market for adhesives and sealants, consumer goods manufacturing, chemical industry expansion, demand in footwear sector.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Isoprene Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The isoprene market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $4.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to stringent regulations and sustainability, bio-based isoprene production, rising construction activities, shift towards green tires. Major trends in the forecast period include r&d for innovative applications, product innovations, shift towards renewable materials, focus on specialty elastomers, tire industry innovations.

Growth Driver Of The Isoprene Market

The growing demand for rubber industry is expected to propel the growth of the isoprene market going forward. Rubber refers to a white, crumbly, plastic mass which can be processed and vulcanized. Isoprene is an all-inclusive industrial chemical that is used to make various rubber products including synthetic rubber, and synthetic rubber has many uses in various industries.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Isoprene Market Growth?

Key players in the isoprene market include Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SIBUR International GmbH, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., ZEON Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., JSR Corporation, Braskem S.A, Finetech Industry Ltd., Fortrec Chemicals & Petroleum Pte Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Dow Inc., Pon Pure Chemicals Group, ExxonMobil Corporation, Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Sinopec Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Jilin Zhongxin Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Chemical Material Corporation, TPC Group Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Repsol S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Isoprene Market Share And Analysis?

The development of sustainable production of isoprene is a key trend gaining popularity in the isoprene market. Major players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to sustain their position in the isoprene markets.

How Is The Global Isoprene Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Polymer Grade, Chemical Grade

2) By Application: Polyisoprene (IR), Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), Isobutylene-isoprene rubber (IIR), Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Tires, Non-tires, Adhesives, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Isoprene Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the isoprene market share in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the isoprene market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Isoprene Market Definition

Isoprene refers to a colorless, volatile liquid hydrocarbon obtained in the processing of coal tar or petroleum. These are used in the manufacture of butyl and synthetic rubbers.

Isoprene Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global isoprene market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Isoprene Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on isoprene market size, isoprene market drivers and trends, isoprene market major players, isoprene competitors' revenues, isoprene market positioning, and isoprene market growth across geographies. The isoprene market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

