Readers' Favorite recognizes "Samah the Seed" by Sarah Gowayed in its annual international book award contest.

Muslim author, Sarah Gowayed, wins Readers' Favorite Silver Medal in the Children - Christian category for her book "Samah the Seed."

"The irony is not lost on me that as a Muslim author, I won an award in the Christian genre. I wanted to foster interfaith unity by showing what all three monotheistic faiths have in common.” — Sarah Gowayed

