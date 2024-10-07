Nominations open for Ward 4 HWDSB Trustee

HAMILTON, ON – Nominations are now open for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) Ward 4 by-election. This election will fill the vacant HWDSB trustee seat, providing an important opportunity for residents to have a voice in the future of local education.

Individuals who meet the qualifications for candidacy are encouraged to submit their nominations to participate in the democratic process. To be eligible, candidates must be Canadian citizens, at least 18 years old, residents of the City of Hamilton, identified as a supporter of the board where they seek nomination, and not disqualified under the Education Act or any other legislation.

Eligible candidates interested in filing their nomination to run for this office are asked to book an appointment by calling 905-546-4408 or emailing [email protected]. Nominations will be accepted until November 22, 2024, at 2 pm.

A full list of candidates will be announced shortly after the close of the nomination period.

Voting will be held on January 6, 2025, with advance polls on January 4 and 5, 2025. More information about polling locations will be available at a later date.

For more information on the nomination process, visit www.hamilton.ca/Elections or contact [email protected].