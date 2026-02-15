City of Hamilton announces extended alcohol service hours for 2026 Winter Olympics

HAMILTON, ON – The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved a temporary extension of liquor sale and service hours in Hamilton during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In response to a motion from the City, the AGCO Registrar will permit eligible liquor sales licensees within Hamilton to begin selling and serving alcohol at 6 a.m. This temporary extension is effective immediately and will remain in effect until February 22, 2026. The standard closing time of 2 a.m. remains unchanged.

The extension applies to indoor licensed areas only and does not apply to outdoor licensed areas, such as patios.

All licensees must continue to comply with the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), its regulations, and the Registrar’s standards and requirements. Responsible sale and service of alcohol remain mandatory.

The City reminds residents and businesses to celebrate safely and responsibly while enjoying the Olympic Games.

Additional Resource: