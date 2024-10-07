Upbound Lane Closure on Beckett Drive Begins October 15

HAMILTON, ON— To safely complete repairs on a retaining wall, the City of Hamilton will close the upbound (southbound) lane on Beckett Drive, otherwise known as the Queen Street Access, beginning Tuesday October 15, 2024 The work will be completed between Amelia Street and Auchmar Road (Wards 1, 8 and 14).

The project is expected to take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The wall was damaged in a motor vehicle accident, and the necessary repairs will include work on a barrier wall, safety wall, planter and handrail. The Dundurn stairs will also be closed, as construction will affect access at the top of the stairs.

Motorists and transit customers should anticipate delays and are encouraged to allow extra travel time. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid the closure. An HSR detour has been established, and more information is available at Schedules & Detours | City of Hamilton

This construction work will not impact Emergency Services and their accessibility to residents.

The City of Hamilton thanks motorists, pedestrians and cyclists for their patience as we complete these important infrastructure repairs.