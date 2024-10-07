World of Dog Training Founder and K-9 Metalist, Ryan Matthews Celebrates 22nd Year of Dog Training Excellence

Renowned celebrity dog trainer and K-9 Mentalist Ryan Matthews marks over two decades of transforming dogs and empowering owners globally.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Of Dog Training, a leading dog training company, celebrates its founder Ryan Matthews' 22-year journey in canine education. From military working dogs to celebrity pets, Matthews has helped over 5,000 dogs and their owners achieve off-leash obedience and stronger bonds.

Matthews, a former Army combat canine handler, began his career in 2002 training elite Military Working Dogs (MWDs). His experience includes bite protection training, bomb threat sweeps, and secret service missions. During his combat deployment to Iraq with his MWD Zito, Matthews worked alongside Special Forces and Infantry units, honing his skills in high-pressure environments.

"Our mission at World of Dog Training is to make good dogs great," says Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson of World of Dog Training. "We're committed to helping dog owners understand canine language and psychology, leading to more fulfilling relationships with their pets. We call it “cracking-the-canine code".

World of Dog Training offers a unique approach to canine education:

1. Training for the real world - customized training programs for all breeds, ages, and temperaments

2. Every client receives a customized training plan

3. A library of over 200 videos and growing

4. Dog training books authored by Ryan Matthews

5. Most dogs achieve off-leash obedience within 3-4 lessons

World of Dog Training goes beyond basic obedience, focusing on:

● Canine Language: Understand your dog's behavior and communication cues.

● Dog Psychology: Learn the underlying reasons behind your dog's actions.

● Off-Leash Confidence: Achieve the freedom and peace of mind that comes with off-leash control.

● Lifestyle Integration: Incorporate your well-trained dog into all aspects of your life.

The company's success is reflected in client testimonials. Tracy Amundson, owner of a Belgian Malinois puppy, shares, "Ryan Matthews has been helping us train our Belgian Malinois puppy since May. His experience and knowledge has been key to our success in raising our dog. We will continue training with him for the lifetime of our dog and I would recommend him to any pet owner with any type of dog or puppy of any breed."

Another satisfied client, Callie Vitalo, adds, "Ryan was amazing! He provided personalized and effective training for my puppy with behavioral issues, and helped me understand my role as a first time puppy owner. I saw results within just a few minutes of working with him! Super helpful and knowledgeable. I will definitely continue to work with Ryan."

World of Dog Training's innovative methods have garnered attention from celebrities and influencers, with Matthews traveling globally to provide his expertise. The company's expansion into online courses has made professional dog training more accessible to pet owners worldwide.

"We believe everyone should experience the full joy of dog ownership," Matthews emphasizes. "Our goal is to clear up misconceptions about dog behavior and show how easy it can be to train any dog to be an incredible companion."

For more information about Ryan Matthews and World Of Dog Training, call 844.448.DOGS (3647) or visit https://worldofdogtraining.com/celebrity-dog- training/.

###

About World of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training (https://worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/) is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, and confidence in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/G2sxpGbwwffumrVz8

