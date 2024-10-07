IRS reminds taxpayers of Oct. 15 tax-filing extension deadline; combat zones, disaster areas, Israel have more time

IR-2024-260, Oct. 7, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today encouraged taxpayers to file their 2023 tax year federal income tax return on or before the upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, deadline to avoid possible late filing penalties.

Convenient electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available. MilTax is a free online service that members of the military and qualifying veterans can use to file their federal income tax returns and up to three state income tax returns.

Disaster-area taxpayers and military members and their families may have extra time to file. Those with an IRS address of record in areas covered by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declarations and those returning from a combat zone may qualify for additional time to file.

Deadlines vary depending upon the disaster and locality. Details on all recent disaster relief are on the Around the nation page on IRS.gov. Currently:

IRS Free File and other online resources

IRS Free File is available through Oct. 15, 2024. It:

Allows qualified taxpayers to prepare and file federal income tax returns online using guided tax preparation software.

Is available to any person or family with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $79,000 or less in 2023.

Includes preparation of returns claiming the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other important credits.

IRS Free File Fillable Forms is available for taxpayers whose 2023 AGI was greater than $79,000 and who are comfortable preparing their own tax return.

IRS Individual Online Account

To help file an accurate tax return, taxpayers can access their Individual Online Account information, including any amount owed, payments, tax records and more. The IRS lets taxpayers access most tax tools online with one account using the same login and password. New users will need their photo identification to verify their identity.

The IRS uses ID.me, a technology provider, for identity verification and sign-in services. If taxpayers have an ID.me account from a state government or federal agency, they can sign in to IRS Online Account. If they’re a new user, they’ll have to create a new ID.me account.

This identity verification process applies to IRS services including Online Account, Get Transcript Online, Online Payment Agreement, Get an Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN), Tax Pro Account, e-Services, Submit Forms 2848 and 8821 Online, and Business Tax Account.

Schedule and pay electronically

Taxpayers can file anytime and schedule their federal tax payments up to the Oct. 15, 2024, due date. They can pay online, by phone or with their mobile device and the IRS2Go app. Some other key points to keep in mind when filing and paying federal taxes electronically include:

Convenience. Electronic payment options are easy and flexible. Taxpayers can pay when they file electronically using online tax software. Those who use a tax preparer should ask the preparer to make the tax payment through an electronic funds withdrawal from a bank account.

Electronic payment options are easy and flexible. Taxpayers can pay when they file electronically using online tax software. Those who use a tax preparer should ask the preparer to make the tax payment through an electronic funds withdrawal from a bank account. Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS). Convenient, safe and easy, EFTPS allows for payments online or by phone using the EFTPS Voice Response System. EFTPS payments must be scheduled by 8 p.m. ET at least one calendar day before the tax due date.

Convenient, safe and easy, EFTPS allows for payments online or by phone using the EFTPS Voice Response System. EFTPS payments must be scheduled by 8 p.m. ET at least one calendar day before the tax due date. IRS Direct Pay. This feature allows taxpayers to pay online directly from a checking or savings account for free and schedule payments up to 365 days in advance.

Pay by card. Payments can be made with a credit card, debit card or a digital wallet option. These are available through a payment processor. The payment processor, not the IRS, charges a fee for this service.

IRS2Go. The IRS2Go mobile app provides access to mobile-friendly payment options, including Direct Pay and debit or credit card payments.

Tax help

Taxpayers can get answers to many tax law questions by using the IRS's Interactive Tax Assistant tool. Additionally, taxpayers can view tax information in several languages by clicking on the "English" menu located at the top of the IRS.gov home page.

Additional help