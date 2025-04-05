IRS reminder: Disaster victims in twelve states have automatic extensions to file and pay their 2024 taxes

IR-2025-41, April 4, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminds individuals and businesses in areas covered by 2024 disaster declarations that their 2024 federal income tax returns and tax payments for tax year 2024 are due on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Taxpayers in three additional states face fall deadlines.

The IRS normally provides relief, including postponing various tax filing and payment deadlines for any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). If a taxpayer’s address of record is in a disaster area locality, individual and business taxpayers automatically get the extra time without having to ask for it.

The current list of eligible localities is always available on the Tax relief in disaster situations page on IRS.gov.

What areas qualify for the May 1, 2025, deadline?

The May 1, 2025, deadline applies to taxpayers affected by FEMA disaster declarations issued during 2024. These include:

Taxpayers in the entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina

Alaska – The City and Borough of Juneau

New Mexico – Chaves County

Tennessee – Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties

Virginia – Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties

Further tax filing extensions available

Anyone who needs a tax filing extension beyond May 1, 2025, for tax year 2024 can get it, but they must request the extra time. This type of filing extension is not an extension of time to pay.

The IRS urges anyone who needs an extension to request it electronically by April 15, 2025. Though disaster-area taxpayers also qualify to request a tax filing extension between April 15 and May 1, 2025, these requests cannot be filed electronically. They can be filed only on paper using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return.

Whether filed electronically or on paper, the extension will give a taxpayers until Oct. 15, 2025, to file their 2024 return. The IRS emphasized that tax payments are still due by May 1, 2025. Visit IRS.gov/extensions for details.

Reminder for other disaster area taxpayers

In addition, individuals and businesses can wait until this fall to file their 2024 returns and pay any taxes due. This includes:

Oct. 15, 2025, for Los Angeles County in California, related to the January wildfires.

Nov. 3, 2025, for all of Kentucky and Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia.

Special relief for terrorist attacks in Israel

Taxpayers who live or have a business in Israel, Gaza or the West Bank, and certain other taxpayers affected by the terrorist attacks in the State of Israel have until Sept. 30, 2025, to file and pay. This includes most returns and taxes due from Oct. 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2025, including Form 1040 and 1120 series returns.

What returns and payments qualify for automatic extension?

Eligible returns and payments include:

Calendar year 2024 partnership and S Corporation returns normally due on March 17.

2024 individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15.

Quarterly estimated tax payments normally due on April 15.

Calendar year 2024 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15.

Other returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions also qualify for the extra time. See the Disaster assistance and emergency relief for individuals and businesses page for details.

Other relief

The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area. Taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief. However, if an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date falling within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

In addition, the IRS will work with any taxpayer who lives outside the disaster area but whose records necessary to meet a deadline occurring during the postponement period are located in the affected area. Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area need to contact the IRS at 866-562-5227. This also includes workers assisting with relief activities who are affiliated with a recognized government or philanthropic organization.

Individuals and businesses in a federally declared disaster area who suffered uninsured or unreimbursed disaster-related losses can choose to claim them on either the return for the year the loss occurred or the return for the prior year. See Publication 547, Casualties, Disasters, and Thefts, for details.