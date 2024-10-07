College Park, GA (October 7, 2024) - At the request of the Marta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in College Park, GA. One man was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured.



Preliminary information indicates on October 6, 2024, at about 7:40 p.m., a man was seen at the College Park MARTA station pointing a gun at another person. An MPD officer located and followed the man who had the gun. The MPD officer gave commands and the man turned towards the officer and reached in the direction of the gun. The officer fired his gun, hitting the man. A gun was located near the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on the man. The man’s identity is pending the autopsy.



The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.