Tony Award Winner André De Shields Named Grand Marshal of NYC’s 51st Village Halloween Purr-ade

Photo by Rebecca J Michaelson

Embrace your Feline Spirit and attend the iconic New York City Halloween Parade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village Halloween Parade is excited to "meowounce" that this year’s Grand Marshal will be the legendary Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields , the coolest cat in New York City. A prominent figure on Broadway and beyond, De Shields will lead the 51st Annual Parade on Thursday, October 31st.De Shields most recently captivated audiences in his role as Old Deuteronomy in CATS: "The Jellicle Ball" , a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical inspired by the Ballroom culture that has thrived in New York City and beyond. In his performance, De Shields embodied human traits through a cat's ego, celebrating individuality, freedom, and inspiration. As the parade embraces its "Cat Lady" theme, it invites everyone to channel their inner feline and celebrate the diverse and vibrant spirit of cat lovers everywhere. Just as his character gathers the Jellicle cats—a fictional group of cats that comes together at night to celebrate love and atonement—De Shields will lead the parade, encouraging participants to showcase their authentic, unapologetic identities."Being acknowledged as Grand Marshal of the Halloween Parade 2024 is very much like earning a second Tony,” said André De Shields, reflecting on the honor.Don your whiskers and join André De Shields on Halloween Night.• When: Thursday, October 31st, at 7 p.m. ET; line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. ET• Where: Line-up begins on Sixth Avenue south of Spring Street and will proceed from Canal Street to 15th StreetNo ticket is required to join the fun, but VIP ticket holders can enjoy special access—ranging from prime viewing spots to the option of walking in the parade. Tickets are available on the website at various levels.Interviews are available with Grand Marshal André De Shields, along with Jeanne Fleming, Artistic and Producing Director of the parade, and Elissa Stein, organizer of the 'Cat Ladies Unite' section.ABOUT THE VILLAGE HALLOWEEN PARADE:The Village Halloween Parade is a vital part of New York City's cultural landscape, dedicated to enhancing the city's imaginative spirit through large-scale participatory events. As the only parade in the country with an artistic foundation at its core, the Halloween Parade inspires hundreds of thousands to step into the streets, transforming public spaces with creativity, freedom, and celebration. By animating the senses and fostering a renewed connection to the city's environment, the parade strengthens the spirit of community, continuity, and shared joy among New Yorkers and visitors alike.Driven by a mission to rejuvenate the city's spirit and economy, the Village Halloween Parade continues to play a unique role in New York’s cultural life, bringing people together to experience the power of art in motion.For more information on how to participate or attend, please visit www.halloween-nyc.com

