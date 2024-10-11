Denver-Based Label Printing Company Increases Production With New Equipment

Columbine Label boosts production with a new Mark Andy P7 press, enhancing shrink-finishing and die-cutting capabilities for faster, high-quality production.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over 35 years, businesses across Colorado have trusted The Columbine Label Company to print their custom product labels. Based in Denver, this experienced label printing company is known for delivering high-quality labels and shrink sleeves. Now, they're taking their production to the next level with a brand-new machine that will increase the company's production capacity for shrink finishing and die cutting.

The Mark Andy P7 2 Color Semi Rotary Press significantly boosts shrink finishing and die-cutting production capacity. This advanced press enables Columbine Label to efficiently apply a slip coat and slit the material to size, preparing it to be seamed into a cylindrical sleeve. By enhancing this process, the press eliminates the need for a second pass after digital printing, thus freeing up the Domino CEI Hybrid press for increased printing capacity and providing more reliable turnaround times for shrink sleeve products.

Equipped with two chilled rollers, the P7 ensures optimal web handling, maintaining proper tension on various material thicknesses even over long runs. Its precision registration system accurately holds the die cut, even with a semi-rotary setup, making it equally effective for die-cutting pressure-sensitive labels when not used for shrink finishing. This versatile machine enhances efficiency and supports Columbine Label in delivering high-quality products across different applications.

With its innovative and efficient design, the Mark Andy P7 2 Color Semi Rotary Press offers impressive production speeds, enabling Columbine Label to increase throughput for both shrink finishing and die cutting. Thanks to its advanced registration system, the press provides precise control and accuracy, ensuring consistent quality even during high-speed operation. The addition of this press to Columbine Label’s lineup is set to enhance overall efficiency by allowing for the application of slip coats and slitting in a single pass, significantly reducing production times.

This new equipment is a strategic enhancement to Columbine Label’s production capabilities. With the P7 in place, the company is poised to provide even faster and more reliable turnaround times for shrink-sleeve products while improving die-cutting pressure-sensitive labels' efficiency. Columbine Label is excited to integrate the Mark Andy P7 into its operations, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-notch custom product labels to its customers.

