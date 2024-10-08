IBCCES Unveils Revolutionary Accessibility App at AccessAbilities Expo 2024, Empowering People of Determination

The Accessibility App is designed to empower individuals, helping them experience everyday life more fully and independently.” — Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly announces the launch of its innovative Accessibility App at the 6th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo, held from 7th to 9th October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This cutting-edge tool is designed to improve the quality of life for people of determination by connecting them with accessible businesses and public locations, offering solutions that empower individuals to navigate their environments with greater ease and confidence.

The Accessibility App addresses the needs of the global community of people with disabilities, with 1 in 4 individuals—approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide—living with a disability. By offering a comprehensive directory of accessible businesses, including Certified Autism Centers™ (CACs), the app provides users with reliable, easy-to-access information. It highlights accommodations and services, helping to eliminate the barriers that people of determination often face.

"We are excited to officially introduce the Accessibility App, we believe this tool will truly make life more accessible for millions of people in the GCC" said Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. "Our mission is to break down barriers and create opportunities for people of determination to enjoy their surroundings without limitations. The Accessibility App is designed to empower individuals, helping them experience everyday life more fully and independently."

The app is not limited to Autism but one section highlights all of the Certified Autism Centers™ (CACs) which are a part of Dubai's broader effort to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the region. This aligns with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) initiative, which seeks to make the city a global leader in accessible and inclusive tourism.

Enhancing Business Impact:

For businesses, the Accessibility App provides opportunities to engage with a growing market by showcasing their accessible services. Businesses can feature special offers, promotions, and employment opportunities targeted toward individuals with disabilities. This fosters inclusivity, improves customer experience, and builds long-term loyalty. Businesses can also gain valuable feedback from users, allowing them to further refine their accessibility features.

The app offers businesses the ability to:

• Provide Pre Arrival Communication: Help potential customers understand accommodations that are provided at each location.

• Showcase Special Offers: Attract more customers by promoting accessible rooms, services, and tours with special discounts.

• Post Employment Opportunities: Demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity by advertising job openings specifically for people with disabilities.

Key Features of the Accessibility App:

The app offers several features that directly improve the everyday experiences of users:

• Directory of Accessible Businesses: Find local businesses that cater to people of determination, with detailed listings that highlight accommodations, special programs, and available services.

• Autism and Sensory Support: Discover travel and entertainment options that are certified to welcome visitors with autism or sensory sensitivities.

• Hearing Accessibility: Locate venues equipped with hearing loops or other services for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.

• Translation Services: Access translation options in over 133 languages to help overcome communication barriers.

• IBCCES Accessibility Card (IAC): Simplify accommodation requests at amusement parks and attractions using the IAC, allowing for seamless experiences at certified locations.

• Healthcare and Employment Directories: Find trained and certified healthcare providers who specialize in various disabilities, and access job opportunities targeted toward people with disabilities.

• Vision and Visual Assistance: Connect with visual assistance services on demand for those who are blind or have low vision.

• Mobility: Discover wheelchair-accessible locations to help plan your day.

*******

About IBCCES:

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play, offering people of determination an essential tool to navigate their communities with confidence and ease.

For more information about the IBCCES Accessibility App, please visit TheAccessibilityApp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.