Injured Hiker Rescued on Welch Mountain

CO Jonathan Demler

603-744-5470

October 7, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – At 2:20 p.m. on October 6, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on Welch Mountain. The hiker, Calee Merenda, 25, of Salisbury, MA, was hiking with friends when she suffered an injury to her leg that prevented her from being able to continue hiking. Initially the group tried to descend the trail but realized they would not be able to without help.

Over 20 rescuers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the trail to assist Merenda. Rescuers started up the trail at 3:00 p.m. and hiked 1.5 miles up to where Merenda was located, reaching her at 3:50 p.m. They packaged her in a rescue litter and carried her down without further incident, arriving at the Welch-Dickey Trailhead in Thornton at 5:45 p.m.

Merenda and her hiking companions were well prepared for a hike, but Conservation Officers want to remind people taking to the outdoors to be aware of the changing temperatures and shortening periods of daylight. Complications in any outdoor activity can lead to serious and even deadly situations, especially in the mountains. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.