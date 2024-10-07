Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement on Anniversary of October 7 Terrorist Attack on Israel

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

10/07/2024

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today released the following statement on the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

“It has been one year since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. One year of immense grief for the families of the innocent victims senselessly seized and slaughtered. One terrible year of unimaginable suffering for the remaining hostages and their families who fight fiercely every day for a safe return. Israel has an unequivocal right to defend itself and to ensure its people and families never again suffer such terror. All people of good faith and conscience want this conflict to end and the death and suffering to stop-- for Israel, for Gaza, and all innocent families who deserve lasting peace and safety. For my part, I will continue to support the Israeli people in pursuit of those goals. And I will do all that I can to make sure Jewish families and faith communities are safe and supported here at home,” said Attorney General Tong.

